Men’s Fashion Trends: Celebrity Jewellery Looks In 2025

Discover the standout celebrity jewellery looks that dominated men's fashion trends in 2025.

Riddhi Sanap
Sep 03, 2025, 04:04 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram//@lamineyamal )

A$AP Rocky's Beaded Necklace Vibe

We praised the lord, and the world followed ASAP. 2025’s fashion scene never looked so strung out in style with beads around the neck.

Photo Credit : ( YouTube//@asaprockyuptown )

BTS’ Jungkook & The Modern Signet Ring

From stage to street, the Golden Maknae makes the signet ring a signature move, no heirloom needed.

Photo Credit : ( instagram//@bts.bighitofficial )

Bad Bunny’s Layered Jewellery Explosion

When Bad Bunny layers up, it’s more than style. It's a bunny hop to jewellery domination in 2025.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Harry Styles' Signature Pearl Earrings & Necklaces

With style camouflaged in his name itself, Styles weaves pearls into poetry, owning up to his title.

Photo Credit : ( Columbia Records )

Timothée Chalamet’s Hand Jewellery Game

Chalamet’s jewellery game echoes noble and fearless with every ring and bracelet he carries from the dunes to the runway.

Photo Credit : ( instagram//@tchalamet )

BTS' J-Hope: The King of Cool Bling

J-Hope’s bling game is so lit, even diamonds feel pressured to shine brighter, the real gem and hope of BTS!

Photo Credit : ( instagram//@uarmyhope )

Tim McGraw’s Western-Inspired Cuff & Chain Combo

With a nod to the Wild West, McGraw rocks cuffs and chains that speak of rugged elegance.

Photo Credit : ( instagram//@thetimmcgraw )

Ishaan Khatter’s Chill but Charged Jewellery

Wearing jewellery like his second skin, Khatter's pieces become an extension of his authentic personality.

Photo Credit : ( instagram//@ishaankhatter )