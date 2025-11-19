Men’s Partywear Revolution 2025: Hollywood's Finest Take Over

The rise of refined, fearless menswear on the global stage.

Riddhi Sanap
Nov 19, 2025, 04:03 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @chrishemsworth )

The Elordi Casual-Flex

Basically the patron saint of anything oversized. Tall people everywhere finally have a style mascot.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Cillian Murphy: Dark, Clean, Unbothered

All-black fits, tailored lines, and that piercing stare doing half the work. Simple, sleek and understated cool.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Your Boy-Next-Door

Dress like the sweet guy who’ll carry your groceries — and then clean up so well you momentarily forget your own name.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @tomholland2013 )

The Sultry Summer Style

Pure Mediterranean ease — linen shirts, rolled sleeves, tousled hair, and a beautifully golden tan.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Cool Americana

Signature textures and Coach leathers make him look like he just stepped out of a downtown daydream.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @melton )

Chalamet Chic

Dress like the guy who spills coffee but somehow still looks perfect in linen. Thanks to Tim.

Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

HemsWorth It

Think Thor energy, but beachside casual. The kind of vibe where you grab a surfboard and still manage to own the room.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @chrishemsworth )