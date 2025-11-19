Men’s Partywear Revolution 2025: Hollywood's Finest Take Over
The rise of refined, fearless menswear on the global stage.
Basically the patron saint of anything oversized. Tall people everywhere finally have a style mascot.
All-black fits, tailored lines, and that piercing stare doing half the work. Simple, sleek and understated cool.
Dress like the sweet guy who’ll carry your groceries — and then clean up so well you momentarily forget your own name.
Pure Mediterranean ease — linen shirts, rolled sleeves, tousled hair, and a beautifully golden tan.
Signature textures and Coach leathers make him look like he just stepped out of a downtown daydream.
Dress like the guy who spills coffee but somehow still looks perfect in linen. Thanks to Tim.
Think Thor energy, but beachside casual. The kind of vibe where you grab a surfboard and still manage to own the room.