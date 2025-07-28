Metropolis- Shantnu And Nikhil's Showcase Of Soul, Structure And Rebellion
A collection that reimagines masculinity with the signature blend of military rigour and draped romance.
Ruffles meet razor-sharp lines in this look that blurs gender described clothing norms. The styling plays with contrasts- soft shirting, hard shoulders. This look is equal parts romance and revolt.
This one’s all about heritage, but flipped. A tapestry coat in gold work brings old-world opulence into the new world narrative.
The Overcoat Sherwani is a study in art. Embellishments are textural not overpowering and the ivory colour palette mirrors the imagined cityscape at the heart of the collection.
The bold sleeve structure and refined detailing make this suit unforgettable. The dupatta on the other one brings a flair for the dramatic, and the headgear? That’s the exclamation point.
Sometimes the smallest detail makes the loudest statement. Here, the fringe and structured panelling clash and complement, channelling rebellion that feels almost ceremonial.
Pinstripes and puffed sleeves, this is businesswear with bite. Shantnu & Nikhil dial up the drama with silhouettes and styling that says: suit up, but make it subversive.
This coat puts Indian craftsmanship front and centre. Unapologetically bold, oversized, and impossible to miss. It doesn’t just make an entrance, it owns the room