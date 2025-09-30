Milan Fashion Week SS26: Beauty Moments That Stole The Spotlight

Milan Fashion Week SS26 served major beauty inspo. Here’s what’s landing on our vision boards.

Riddhi Mishra
Sep 30, 2025, 03:22 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@achol_kuir_thuch )

Fendi

The classic winged eyeliner with neutral makeup for an effortlessly bold look subtly stood out.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@pauldellozphotography )

Gucci

Flipped Ends? In 2025? Groundbreaking (but like, actually!) Try this '90s-inspired hairstyle for a doe-like look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@gucci )

Giorgio Armani

Pixie cuts and sharply accentuated cheekbones embodied restrained sensuality for the last collection designed by Mr. Armani.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@milanfashionweek )

Dolce & Gabbana

Clean-girl goth look? It's now possible. Pair a sharp contour with nude lips and a feline swoop.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@milanfashionweek )

Ferrari

Bold red lip hues with sleek side parted hairstyles unapologetically ruled!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@ferraristyle )

Gucci

Muted eyebrows, subtly blended eyeliner, and glossy lips, this look screams runway!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@gucci )

MaxMara

This retro bun paired with light makeup is functional, yet fashionable!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@maxmara )

Pierre Louis Mascia

Red lips and lots of blush go a long way when you want to look both radiant and regal.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@maccosmeticsitalia )

Prada

Sleek, wet-look hairstyles work wonders for bringing out the natural contours of your face, as demonstrated by Prada.

Photo Credit : ( Prada )

Moschino

Tousled '80s waves are back in style and look even better paired with brown kohl, curled lashes, and a natural lip tint!

Photo Credit : ( Moschino )

Luisa Spagnoli

Neutral base, subtle blush, and long beach waves for an understated but flattering look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@luisaspagnoli )

Versace

While the internet is divided on Dario Vitale's debut collection, the chic and radiant clean-makeup looks from the runway stole our hearts.

Photo Credit : ( Versace )

Roberto Cavalli

Add drama to your look by applying pigment under your eyes for that faux-tortured-artist aesthetic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@tommasomarinoph )

Blumarine

Try this one if you're over soft glam. Exude quiet confidence with smoky eyes and a berry tint.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@blumarine )