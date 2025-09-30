Milan Fashion Week SS26: Beauty Moments That Stole The Spotlight
Milan Fashion Week SS26 served major beauty inspo. Here’s what’s landing on our vision boards.
The classic winged eyeliner with neutral makeup for an effortlessly bold look subtly stood out.
Flipped Ends? In 2025? Groundbreaking (but like, actually!) Try this '90s-inspired hairstyle for a doe-like look.
Pixie cuts and sharply accentuated cheekbones embodied restrained sensuality for the last collection designed by Mr. Armani.
Clean-girl goth look? It's now possible. Pair a sharp contour with nude lips and a feline swoop.
Bold red lip hues with sleek side parted hairstyles unapologetically ruled!
Muted eyebrows, subtly blended eyeliner, and glossy lips, this look screams runway!
This retro bun paired with light makeup is functional, yet fashionable!
Red lips and lots of blush go a long way when you want to look both radiant and regal.
Sleek, wet-look hairstyles work wonders for bringing out the natural contours of your face, as demonstrated by Prada.
Tousled '80s waves are back in style and look even better paired with brown kohl, curled lashes, and a natural lip tint!
Neutral base, subtle blush, and long beach waves for an understated but flattering look.
While the internet is divided on Dario Vitale's debut collection, the chic and radiant clean-makeup looks from the runway stole our hearts.
Add drama to your look by applying pigment under your eyes for that faux-tortured-artist aesthetic.
Try this one if you're over soft glam. Exude quiet confidence with smoky eyes and a berry tint.