Mira Kapoor’s GRWM: Just Six Must-Have Makeup Products For A Flawless Look
Mira Kapoor shows you don’t need many products, just the right six for effortless, everyday glow.
Her routine keeps makeup steps simple and skin-focused. A clean base, soft colour, and defined features deliver that signature radiance.
The Armani Power Fabric Concealer is her go-to for seamless coverage. It evens tone while keeping the skin fresh, the perfect start to any makeup routine.
She taps on Nudestix Nudies Bloom Cheek Balm in Sweet Peach Peony for a dewy flush that lifts the face instantly. A true minimalist essential.
A sweep of Benefit Hoola Bronzer adds natural warmth and subtle definition, giving that polished finish.
With the Benefit Brow Spoolie, Mira keeps brows brushed-up and softly shaped, effortless but sculpted.
She reaches for the Colorbar Just Smoky Kajal to create soft definition that works for daytime or dinner. Quick, blendable, always chic.
Charlotte Tilbury’s Lipliner in Pink Venus ties the look together with a rosy, refined finish, understated but flattering.
Six products. One polished, Mira-inspired everyday look.
Build your own makeup routine with Mira’s favourites and glow up the minimalist way.