Mira Kapoor’s GRWM: Just Six Must-Have Makeup Products For A Flawless Look

Mira Kapoor shows you don’t need many products, just the right six for effortless, everyday glow.

Shreya Srisrimal
Nov 20, 2025, 11:30 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mira.kapoor )

Minimalist Magic: Six Products, Maximum Glow

Her routine keeps makeup steps simple and skin-focused. A clean base, soft colour, and defined features deliver that signature radiance.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mira.kapoor )

Step 1 - Base Perfection

The Armani Power Fabric Concealer is her go-to for seamless coverage. It evens tone while keeping the skin fresh, the perfect start to any makeup routine.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mira.kapoor )

Step 2 - Blush & Glow

She taps on Nudestix Nudies Bloom Cheek Balm in Sweet Peach Peony for a dewy flush that lifts the face instantly. A true minimalist essential.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mira.kapoor )

Step 3 - Sun-Kissed Bronze

A sweep of Benefit Hoola Bronzer adds natural warmth and subtle definition, giving that polished finish.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mira.kapoor )

Step 4 - Perfect Brows

With the Benefit Brow Spoolie, Mira keeps brows brushed-up and softly shaped, effortless but sculpted.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mira.kapoor )

Step 5 - Smoky Eyes

She reaches for the Colorbar Just Smoky Kajal to create soft definition that works for daytime or dinner. Quick, blendable, always chic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mira.kapoor )

Step 6 - Lip Love

Charlotte Tilbury’s Lipliner in Pink Venus ties the look together with a rosy, refined finish, understated but flattering.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @akindbeauty )

Step-By-Step: Effortless Makeup Routine Made Simple

Six products. One polished, Mira-inspired everyday look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mira.kapoor )

Your Turn: Get Mira-Radiant With These Must-Have Products

Build your own makeup routine with Mira’s favourites and glow up the minimalist way.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @mira.kapoor )