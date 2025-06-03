Miranda Is The Underrated Fashion Icon In The 'Sex And The City' Series

Forget Carrie Bradshaw — Miranda is the true fashion hero we’ve been overlooking.

Anamm Inamdar
Jun 03, 2025, 12:21 PM

The Boss Lady

She knows how to own the boardroom and the court in this plum skirt suit set. The addition of the diamonds is the final blow to whoever is fighting the case against her!

A Vision In Yellow

She made cut-outs and waist-belt looks chic even before it was a thing!

Y2K Chic

A printed ganji with trousers have never looked so chic, ever.

Layering Genius

One of the toughest looks to pull —a baggy overall and a puffy jacket over it, and she does it with so much ease.

The Play Of The Hems

In yet another Y2K moment that we'd die for today, Miranda in a deep neck top with a scarf and a simple black skirt will always be in our inspiration boards.

Boho-chic

A printed halter neck dress, a printed jacket layered over it, big dangling earrings, a stack of bead bangles and an ornate clutch - lessons from Miranda to get the boho look right!

A Dreamy Wedding

Miranda is different and she proved it with her maroon velvet wedding dress that perfectly complimented her orange hair and her eyes! The layered necklace and this wedding look is a true show stealer.

Office-Grandpa Core

A perfect mixture of formals, pastel and slightly grandpa-core all with a closed collar pastel purple shirt and plain white paints.

Ombre!

With the perfect balance of colours, this look is one for the books. I need that ombre coat ASAP!