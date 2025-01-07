Mocha Mousse Is Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

As the colour of the year, it had to make its way to celebrity closets.

Mocha Mousse Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

You can expect Gen Z kids to do a trend right! Khushi Kapoor In this snatchy dress is a moment

Mocha Mousse Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

Ananya Pandey gracefully embraced the hues of mocha with the perfect dress and stockings for the vibe.

Mocha Mousse Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

Kiara Advani adds some Indian fusion in this gorgeous pre-draped sari with a corset

Mocha Mousse Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

You can't go wrong with an Emma Chamberlain's look, a rhinestone dress with matchy lips is the classiest way to do this trend

Mocha Mousse Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

Tara SutarIa slaying the mocha mousse in a bossy three-piece

Mocha Mousse Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

Jennifer Lawrence knows her way to dressing up all classy and glam in the hue

Mocha Mousse Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

Rosé looking like a mocha princess sipping on espresso, if this isn't on your 2025 inspo IDK what is!

Mocha Mousse Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

When we say fashion trend, Hailey Beiber makes sure she doesn't miss out on anything, serving model off-duty always!

Mocha Mousse Marking Its Territory Rightfully!

Janhvi Kapoor slaying with her witty style in mocha mousse was a moment!