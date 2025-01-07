Mocha Mousse Is Marking Its Territory Rightfully!
As the colour of the year, it had to make its way to celebrity closets.
As the colour of the year, it had to make its way to celebrity closets.
You can expect Gen Z kids to do a trend right! Khushi Kapoor In this snatchy dress is a moment
Ananya Pandey gracefully embraced the hues of mocha with the perfect dress and stockings for the vibe.
Kiara Advani adds some Indian fusion in this gorgeous pre-draped sari with a corset
You can't go wrong with an Emma Chamberlain's look, a rhinestone dress with matchy lips is the classiest way to do this trend
Tara SutarIa slaying the mocha mousse in a bossy three-piece
Jennifer Lawrence knows her way to dressing up all classy and glam in the hue
Rosé looking like a mocha princess sipping on espresso, if this isn't on your 2025 inspo IDK what is!
When we say fashion trend, Hailey Beiber makes sure she doesn't miss out on anything, serving model off-duty always!
Janhvi Kapoor slaying with her witty style in mocha mousse was a moment!