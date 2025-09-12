Bella Hadid And The Y2K Fashion Revival Dream Team

A new wave of style icons are bringing back the best of Y2K fashion. Here's how.

Riddhi Sanap
Sep 12, 2025, 09:22 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @bellahadid )

The Rise of Y2K Girls

Y2K girls are back — bold, unapologetic, and dripping in early-2000s magic. They aren’t just rocking the look, they own the vibe.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @zendaya )

Modern Celebs Who’d Crush It In The 2000s

Celebs like Tyla & Zendaya are clearly in the wrong generation posing iconic Y2K vibes and star quality.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @tyla )

Dua Lipa’s Y2K Fashion Is Giving 2001

Y2K drip flips 2001 on its head. Think cut-out tees, sparkly vibes, and attitude turned all the way up - that's Dua Lipa.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @dualipa )

Hailey Bieber Is the Modern Muse of Y2K Fashion

It Girl Hailey channels Y2K effortlessly; nobody turns retro staples into today’s must-have style like she does.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Steal Her Y2K Style: Olivia Rodrigo Edition

Looks like Rodrigo used up her driver's license to dress up like the Y2K fairy she is.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @oliviarodrigo )

Kendall Jenner Nails Y2K Every. Single. Time.

From low-rise skirts to baby tees, Kendall slays with pure retro energy with a style that never fails to set trends.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kendalljenner )

Y2K Never Left - It Just Got Hotter

Y2K never left the building; it just got a serious upgrade. From butterfly clips to platform heels, it’s all about turning nostalgia into the ultimate cool.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sydney_sweeney )