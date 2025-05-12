Mom Icons: Style That Never Sleeps

From school runs to red carpets, these celeb moms prove motherhood and major fashion moments go hand in hand!

Drushti Kadam
May 12, 2025, 06:25 PM

Victoria Beckham

Who needs a smile when your outfit’s doing all the talking?

Gigi Hadid

Cool girl energy in every cuff, collar, and cat-eye.

Meghan Markle

A masterclass in making quiet luxury speak volumes.

Kim Kardashian

If it’s not skintight, futuristic, or couture… it’s not on her calendar.

Chrissy Teigan

Her sleeves are big, her heels are high, and her confidence is louder than her jokes.

Natalie Portman

Every look says ‘Harvard grad, Dior muse, and still got time for a cause.’

Cardi B

If more is more, then she is the most.

Jennfier Lopez

Serving body, bronzer, and billion-dollar energy, all before lunch.