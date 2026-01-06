Monochrome Fashion Moments: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani & More in Black and White
Classic yet contemporary, black-and-white fashion continues to be Bollywood’s go-to for effortlessly chic, high-impact style.
Classic yet contemporary, black-and-white fashion continues to be Bollywood’s go-to for effortlessly chic, high-impact style.
A style mantra that never fades, monochrome dressing remains the definition of effortless elegance and modern sophistication.
This look is all about monochrome drama. A sculpted all-black look, pairing a ruched gown with a flowing cloak for striking elegance.
Proves you can’t go wrong with a black suit and white shirt, elevated by a bold red pocket square for a pop of colour.
Black and white can also be bold when styled in a geometric printed coat, paired with knee-high black boots, proof that striking patterns can speak as loudly as colour.
Met Gala look was a vision in black and white, a sculpted gown highlighting her baby bump with gold embellishments, framed by a flowing white cloak edged in black.
A fitted LBD with a flowing V silhouette, lace details, and black sunglasses for effortless girl power.
Whether bold or understated, monochrome proves its power through timeless appeal, thoughtful styling, and endless reinvention.