Monochrome Fashion Moments: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani & More in Black and White

Classic yet contemporary, black-and-white fashion continues to be Bollywood’s go-to for effortlessly chic, high-impact style.

Riddhi Sanap
Jan 06, 2026, 10:26 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

Timeless, chic, and always on-trend!

A style mantra that never fades, monochrome dressing remains the definition of effortless elegance and modern sophistication.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kareenakapoorkhan )

Rashmika Mandanna

This look is all about monochrome drama. A sculpted all-black look, pairing a ruched gown with a flowing cloak for striking elegance.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @rashmika_mandanna )

Ranveer Singh

Proves you can’t go wrong with a black suit and white shirt, elevated by a bold red pocket square for a pop of colour.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ranveersingh )

Deepika Padukone

Black and white can also be bold when styled in a geometric printed coat, paired with knee-high black boots, proof that striking patterns can speak as loudly as colour.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @deepikapadukone )

Kiara Advani

Met Gala look was a vision in black and white, a sculpted gown highlighting her baby bump with gold embellishments, framed by a flowing white cloak edged in black.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kiaraaliaadvani )

Alia Bhatt

A fitted LBD with a flowing V silhouette, lace details, and black sunglasses for effortless girl power.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliaabhatt )

Monochrome Magic That Never Fades

Whether bold or understated, monochrome proves its power through timeless appeal, thoughtful styling, and endless reinvention.

