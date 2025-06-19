The Ultimate Monsoon Haircare Guide Is Here
The wet season demands a haircare reset, and we’re delivering. These 10 habits are your defense against every rainy-day hair woe (plus product reccos for each!)
Protect your strands overnight with a silk pillowcase that reduces hair breakage and frizz.
Rain = buildup. Use a clarifying shampoo with apple cider vinegar once a week to detox your scalp.
Go for a non-sticky, fast-absorbing oil for 30 minutes before washing!
Humidity is a frizz magnet. After every wash, apply a leave-in conditioner to seal cuticles and smoothen strands.
Give your scalp some TLC with a scalp exfoliator once a week to remove product residue and dead skin.
This overnight serum soothes irritation, and encourages healthy regrowth, perfect for hair that’s seen a little stress.
Your hair still needs deep nourishment, even in humid weather. Use a moisturising hair mask weekly to combat frizz.
Swap your cotton towel for a microfiber wrap to reduce friction and frizz post-wash.
Itchy scalp? That's common in this weather, so here's a formulation to help, made using svetakutaja with lemongrass, neem and pudhina.
Seal your hair with an anti-humidity mist, especially if you're stepping out. It forms a barrier against moisture in the air.