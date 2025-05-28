Places To Visit In India And Abroad In The Monsoon
If Taylor Swift can perform a three-hour show in the rain, the least you can do is get out of your house because rainy days never looked this beautiful and you ought to make the most of it.
Often called 'God’s Own Country', Kerala transforms into a misty paradise during the monsoon. The backwaters, lush tea gardens in Munnar, and Ayurvedic retreats make it a soulful escape
Drenched in rain and mystery, the Highlands become cinematic during the monsoon months. Think foggy lochs, dramatic cliffs, and castle ruins that feel right out of a Brontë novel
Here, the wet season means fewer crowds and lush green rice paddies. Rain showers are often short-lived, leaving behind vibrant landscapes and glowing sunsets
Known for its scenic walks and poetic charm, the Lake District is truly magical in the rain. Misty hills and quiet trails give it a storybook vibe that’s perfect for the monsoon soul
Monsoon in Chiang Mai brings out the rich colours of the old city and surrounding rainforests. It’s ideal for those who enjoy cultural experiences mixed with tropical beauty
Late monsoon months in Québec bring cool, rainy weather and vibrant greenery. The cobbled streets of Old Québec glisten after rain, making it feel like a European dream
This volcanic archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic thrives in the monsoon. With emerald-green cliffs, crater lakes, and thermal springs, it’s nature in its purest, most dramatic form
