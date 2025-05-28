Places To Visit In India And Abroad In The Monsoon

If Taylor Swift can perform a three-hour show in the rain, the least you can do is get out of your house because rainy days never looked this beautiful and you ought to make the most of it.

Vishakha Punjabi
May 28, 2025, 03:41 PM

Kerala, India

Often called 'God’s Own Country', Kerala transforms into a misty paradise during the monsoon. The backwaters, lush tea gardens in Munnar, and Ayurvedic retreats make it a soulful escape

The Scottish Highlands, Scotland

Drenched in rain and mystery, the Highlands become cinematic during the monsoon months. Think foggy lochs, dramatic cliffs, and castle ruins that feel right out of a Brontë novel

Bali, Indonesia

Here, the wet season means fewer crowds and lush green rice paddies. Rain showers are often short-lived, leaving behind vibrant landscapes and glowing sunsets

The Lake District, England

Known for its scenic walks and poetic charm, the Lake District is truly magical in the rain. Misty hills and quiet trails give it a storybook vibe that’s perfect for the monsoon soul

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Monsoon in Chiang Mai brings out the rich colours of the old city and surrounding rainforests. It’s ideal for those who enjoy cultural experiences mixed with tropical beauty

Québec, Canada

Late monsoon months in Québec bring cool, rainy weather and vibrant greenery. The cobbled streets of Old Québec glisten after rain, making it feel like a European dream

The Azores, Portugal

This volcanic archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic thrives in the monsoon. With emerald-green cliffs, crater lakes, and thermal springs, it’s nature in its purest, most dramatic form