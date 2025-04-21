Moody Nails: A Shade For Every Mood

Whether bold, soft, or mysterious, this new trend has a nail colour for every mood you're in

Chanel Sequeira
Apr 21, 2025, 08:45 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @lolo.nailedit )

Basic Is Your Best Bet

For when you're in the mood for a no-fuss set

Photo Credit : ( polishwithcaro )

Caramel Nails

Nails so good, you'll want to eat them

Photo Credit : ( avrnailswatches )

Violet Nails

This crème finish gives you the perfect look

Photo Credit : ( thecolornook )

Leopard Print

All you need is a couple of spots to make your nails look amazing

Photo Credit : ( thenail_nymph )

Cherry Inspired Nails

Gold accents with cherries- minimal, yet cute

Photo Credit : ( nailzzbysteph )

Floral Burgundy

Who said florals have to be pastel?

Photo Credit : ( riajadebeauty )

Mocha Nails

A cosy set of nails that you can never go wrong with

Photo Credit : ( thenaillologist )