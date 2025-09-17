Kriti Sanon’s Morning Skin Care Routine For Glowing Skin Revealed

Kriti’s glow game is strong. Peek into her morning skincare routine for that dewy, natural radiance.

Tanvee Khanna
Sep 17, 2025, 11:26 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: kritisanon )

Hydration First: Hot Water With Lemon

This is the OG combo that your skin and gut need. Approved by our grandma and now, Kriti too. Hot water + lemon = your new glow ritual.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Hydrating Face Mask Benefits

Hydrating face masks are your skin’s BFF: plumping, soothing, and locking in moisture for that fresh, dewy vibe.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Gentle Towel Drying Step

A gentle towel rinse kicks in like your morning coffee and just makes your face and your day a lot better.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Morning Skin Care Routine Steps

Kriti's routine is simple: cleanser, toner, serum, moisturiser, and SPF! The last step is non-negotiable.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: kritisanon )

Toner With Niacinamide Magic

Toner with niacinamide balances oil, minimises pores, evens skin tone, and fights breakouts. It's Kriti-approved for a reason.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Vitamin C Serum Benefits

A vitamin c serum is the most basic thing that needs to be in your skincare routine. It brightens, fades dark spots and boosts collagen.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Moisturising Sunscreen For Hydrated Skin

SPF that also doubles as a moisturiser is what your skin desires. Opt for the ones that give you the best of both worlds.

Photo Credit : ( https://letshyphen.com )

Final Touch: Lip Balm Hack

Lippie-obsessed girlies, don't forget to wear one out of your 9848786 lip balms. Lip-care is the most important, apply that lip balm before you head out.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: kritisanon )

Celebrity Skin Care Secrets You Can Try

And that's literally it! These skincare tips will have you glowing in no time.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: kritisanon )