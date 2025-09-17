Kriti Sanon’s Morning Skin Care Routine For Glowing Skin Revealed
Kriti’s glow game is strong. Peek into her morning skincare routine for that dewy, natural radiance.
Kriti’s glow game is strong. Peek into her morning skincare routine for that dewy, natural radiance.
This is the OG combo that your skin and gut need. Approved by our grandma and now, Kriti too. Hot water + lemon = your new glow ritual.
Hydrating face masks are your skin’s BFF: plumping, soothing, and locking in moisture for that fresh, dewy vibe.
A gentle towel rinse kicks in like your morning coffee and just makes your face and your day a lot better.
Kriti's routine is simple: cleanser, toner, serum, moisturiser, and SPF! The last step is non-negotiable.
Toner with niacinamide balances oil, minimises pores, evens skin tone, and fights breakouts. It's Kriti-approved for a reason.
A vitamin c serum is the most basic thing that needs to be in your skincare routine. It brightens, fades dark spots and boosts collagen.
SPF that also doubles as a moisturiser is what your skin desires. Opt for the ones that give you the best of both worlds.
Lippie-obsessed girlies, don't forget to wear one out of your 9848786 lip balms. Lip-care is the most important, apply that lip balm before you head out.
And that's literally it! These skincare tips will have you glowing in no time.