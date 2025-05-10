Mother’s Day Beauty Gift Picks That Your Mum Will Love

Discover the perfect tokens of love to make your Supermom feel pampered this Mother’s Day

Chanel Sequeira
May 10, 2025, 11:34 AM

Iraya Life Jirakadi & Black Cumin Skin Perfecting Oil

Goodbye dark spots, hello glow! This oil with Black Cumin and Jirakadi evens skin tone and boosts radiance

TruffLuv Hair Serum

This lightweight serum tames frizz, adds shine, and protects hair for a smooth finish

Pixi Beauty DetoxifEYE

Cucumber-infused eye patches that reduce puffiness, dark circles, and help Mum relax

Colorbar Sinful Plumping Lip Gloss

Juicy, minty, and mega-glossy—this lip gloss plumps and hydrates with pomegranate, jojoba, and a tingle of menthol

Calvin Klein Women Eternity Amber Essence Intense Parfum

A radiant blend of sunlit florals, vanilla, and smoked woods that lingers like sunshine on skin

LUMAĒ Anti-Acne Face Wash

Say goodbye to impurities with a blend that cleanses, unclogs pores, and brightens skin

Dromen & Co Pure Rose Water Face Mist

She’ll love misting on this pure rose water for refreshed skin, tighter pores, and a natural glow

Sohrai Beauty Mahua Miracle Oil

For youthful, radiant complexion with lasting moisture and improved elasticity

Mamaearth Chia Calming Face Cleanser

Infused with chia seeds and ceramide, this cleanser hydrates, repairs, and soothes sensitive skin

Re’equil Oil-Free Moisturiser

Hydrates, controls oil, and leaves skin soft and supple with a lightweight, summer-friendly formula

Mount Lai Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

Lifts, sculpts, and boosts glow while promoting self-love and skin radiance

Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution

This serum visibly fades dark spots, evens skin tone, and boosts radiance for all skin types

Aminu's Better Aging Bundle

A daily essential for resilient, glowing skin, this serum-cream duo is the only regime your Mum needs

FCL Penta Peel Pads

This at home peel smooths, refines and refreshes your skin by gently sweeping away dead cells and softening fine lines and wrinkles

Moroccanoil Scalp Balancing Shampoo

Bid farewell to flakes and hello to a balanced, refreshed scalp with this potent, luxurious shampoo

Swiss Beauty Dual Passport Face & Eye Palette

This is your all-in-one glam kit, delivering day-to-night eyes and a perfect flush in one sleek, travel-friendly compact.

Philips 2-in-1 Airstyler

This gentle tool features 2 attachments to create different styles - from a naturally straight look to defined waves and volume at the root.