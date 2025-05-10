Mother’s Day Beauty Gift Picks That Your Mum Will Love
Discover the perfect tokens of love to make your Supermom feel pampered this Mother’s Day
Goodbye dark spots, hello glow! This oil with Black Cumin and Jirakadi evens skin tone and boosts radiance
This lightweight serum tames frizz, adds shine, and protects hair for a smooth finish
Cucumber-infused eye patches that reduce puffiness, dark circles, and help Mum relax
Juicy, minty, and mega-glossy—this lip gloss plumps and hydrates with pomegranate, jojoba, and a tingle of menthol
A radiant blend of sunlit florals, vanilla, and smoked woods that lingers like sunshine on skin
Say goodbye to impurities with a blend that cleanses, unclogs pores, and brightens skin
She’ll love misting on this pure rose water for refreshed skin, tighter pores, and a natural glow
For youthful, radiant complexion with lasting moisture and improved elasticity
Infused with chia seeds and ceramide, this cleanser hydrates, repairs, and soothes sensitive skin
Hydrates, controls oil, and leaves skin soft and supple with a lightweight, summer-friendly formula
Lifts, sculpts, and boosts glow while promoting self-love and skin radiance
This serum visibly fades dark spots, evens skin tone, and boosts radiance for all skin types
A daily essential for resilient, glowing skin, this serum-cream duo is the only regime your Mum needs
This at home peel smooths, refines and refreshes your skin by gently sweeping away dead cells and softening fine lines and wrinkles
Bid farewell to flakes and hello to a balanced, refreshed scalp with this potent, luxurious shampoo
This is your all-in-one glam kit, delivering day-to-night eyes and a perfect flush in one sleek, travel-friendly compact.
This gentle tool features 2 attachments to create different styles - from a naturally straight look to defined waves and volume at the root.