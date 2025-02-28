Move Over Mocha Mousse, Powder Blue Is The Dark Horse This Season
While the espresso-hued trend may be Pantone's pick of the year, powder blue is on its way to become a hot favourite with ample support from celebrities.
The K3G actress opted for a straight cut blazer-and-dress set for a media engagement, radiating poise and elegance.
The best thing about this shade is that your ensemble can be in one colour from top-to-toe and it still won't oversaturate the viewer.
Oscar awardee Lupita Nyong'o's powder blue gown at last year's Oscars deserved a standing ovation on its own.
Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton fame gives a masterclass in pairing the soft colour with a rugged gothic counterpart - the latex gloves.
We're in love with the shape (and colour) of you, Ed. *wink emoji*
Genelia's penchant for choosing the most ethereal drapes needs to be studied. Love it.
Naomi Scott's fitted powder blue gown is a prime example of nailing red carpet fashion sans going overboard.
