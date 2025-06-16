Movie And TV Side Characters That Gave Out Main Character Energy
They're just as cool (and stylish) as the lead actors! Check these iconic side characters from movies and series that we loved
They're just as cool (and stylish) as the lead actors! Check these iconic side characters from movies and series that we loved
Sharp tailoring, bold accessories, and a razor-sharp wit. She wore the office-to-runway aesthetic better than anyone else and served pure fashion intern chic.
While Cher got the spotlight, Dionne’s hats, prints, and statement looks were just as iconic—arguably more daring.
Amrita Rao as Sanju in 'Main Hoon Na' was the ultimate glow-up girl— softcore Y2K glam that totally stole the frame. She was an "It Girl" before it even became a thing.
That pixie cut, tailored jackets, and ballet flats? She had more personal style than Bella and Edward combined all while kicking ass!
Ginny, the modern princess who owned every frame with belted bandhani drapes, statement shirts, and regal-boho accessories like a runway-ready royal rebel.
Edna Mode in 'The Incredibles' is the ultimate fashion powerhouse—rocking a sharp black bob, oversized glasses, and a fiery sass, proving you don’t need capes to make a style statement!
Kaftans, scarves, pastel glam, and oversized sunglasses. Her old-money eccentricity made every scene in 'The White Lotus' feel like a vintage vacation spread and of course the ever-so-iconic accent doesn't hurt.