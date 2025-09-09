MTV VMAs 2025 Beauty Looks That Broke The Internet

From Sabrina Carpenter to Zara Larsson. here are all the bombshell beauty looks spotted at the VMAs that had us low-key drooling.

Tanvee Khanna
Sep 09, 2025, 02:57 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: zaralarsson )

FKA Twigs Headphone Braids

Headphone Braids? Who would've thought? Braids are cooler than ever again, and FKA Twigs just served a masterclass in them.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: fkatwigs )

Sabrina Carpenter's Holographic Eyeliner

The 'Espresso' queen pulled up with gorgeous holographic eyeliner, and served major concert core diva.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: sabrinacarpenter )

Lara Rajj's Henna

Lara Rajj flexed her Indian roots with classic henna tattoos and hypnotic kohl eyes. Your next-door South Asian baddie.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: lararajj )

Sabrina Carpenter's Rhinestone French Manicure

Nails are really having a moment lately, and this rhinestone French manicure should definitely be your next inspo.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: gettyentertainment )

Ashlee Simpson Ross's Crimped Hair

Ashlee Simpson Ross is bringing back your mom's go-to hairstyle from the '90s. The epitome of retro-chic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: ashleesimpsonross )

Ariana Grande's Classic French Manicure

You can literally never go wrong with a classic French manicure, and Grande's tattoos just add to the charm.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: gettyentertainment )

Megan Stalter's Haircut

Proving that the jellyfish haircut isn't going anywhere anytime soon was Stalter’s shiny, edgy mane.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: gettyentertainment )

Mariah Carey's Blowout

There's something about a good ol' bouncy blowout; it's vintage, yet refreshing at the same time.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: mariahcarey )

Tyla's Side-Slicked Bob

If looking sharp was a sport, Tyla would be a gold-medal holder. This super chic, bad-ass bob is timeless, but still the right amount of modern.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: tyla )