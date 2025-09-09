MTV VMAs 2025 Beauty Looks That Broke The Internet
From Sabrina Carpenter to Zara Larsson. here are all the bombshell beauty looks spotted at the VMAs that had us low-key drooling.
Headphone Braids? Who would've thought? Braids are cooler than ever again, and FKA Twigs just served a masterclass in them.
The 'Espresso' queen pulled up with gorgeous holographic eyeliner, and served major concert core diva.
Lara Rajj flexed her Indian roots with classic henna tattoos and hypnotic kohl eyes. Your next-door South Asian baddie.
Nails are really having a moment lately, and this rhinestone French manicure should definitely be your next inspo.
Ashlee Simpson Ross is bringing back your mom's go-to hairstyle from the '90s. The epitome of retro-chic.
You can literally never go wrong with a classic French manicure, and Grande's tattoos just add to the charm.
Proving that the jellyfish haircut isn't going anywhere anytime soon was Stalter’s shiny, edgy mane.
There's something about a good ol' bouncy blowout; it's vintage, yet refreshing at the same time.
If looking sharp was a sport, Tyla would be a gold-medal holder. This super chic, bad-ass bob is timeless, but still the right amount of modern.