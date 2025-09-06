Multani Mitti Benefits: Ancient Beauty Rituals For Modern Skin Goals

Multani Mitti is more than an ingredient; it's a beauty legacy passed down through generations. Make Grandma's beauty ritual your own with these easy tips!

Riddhi Mishra
Sep 06, 2025, 11:36 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@aliaabhatt )

What Is Multani Mitti?

Multani Mitti, or Fuller's Earth, is a mineral-rich clay with absorbent properties that cleanses excess oil and impurities.

Photo Credit : ( iStock )

Multani Mitti Benefits For Face

Let's be real, clogged pores, oily, and dull skin are no fun. This one-stop natural solution has got you covered!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Multani Mitti For Skin Brightening

Brown girlies, embrace your melanin, but say goodbye to tanning and pollution build-up. With Multani Mitti, you can flaunt your natural glow!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Benefits Of Multani Mitti Face Pack

Don't let the heat and humidity get to your skin. Refresh and reset with a home-made Multani Mitti, curd, and turmeric face pack!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Multani Mitti + Rose Water = A Soothing Skin Remedy!

Pair Multani Mitti with rose water for a detoxifying and soothing skin experience. This hydrating mix helps prevent breakouts and reduces inflammation.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Multani Mitti With Curd

Curd brings in the hydration, while Multani Mitti clears sebum. This natural remedy brings you the best of both worlds!

Photo Credit : ( Freepik )

Acne And Pimple-Free Skin

The antibacterial and cooling properties of Multani Mitti reduce the appearance of active acne, while also preventing future breakouts.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@janhvikapoor )

Tradition Meets Trend

The Internet's latest skincare obsession is all things natural! This traditional, tried and tested remedy is the ancient solution for your modern skincare goals!

Photo Credit : ( Freepik )

How To Apply Multani Mitti For Best Results

Mix rose water, milk, or curd with Multani Mitti to customise your face pack according to your needs. Apply it to clean skin and gently rinse before it fully dries.

Photo Credit : ( Unsplash )