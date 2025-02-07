Murder Mysteries To Binge On This Weekend
There's nothing like a juicy, thrilling murder to rev up your weekend watch. While we are all amateur sleuths, these pros can take the cake!
If you are a tech geek who craves the eerie feeling you get when you spot a truthful watch, this is for you. A high-tech billionaire invites a group of guests to a remote retreat, but when one is murdered, a young amateur detective must uncover the truth.
A Classic. If you haven't watched this yet, you're missing out, so I would suggest cancelling plans and prioritising this one.
Love yourself some dark thrill, filled with comedy highlights? This one is about four sisters who become entangled in a murder plot to protect one of their own.
Old, but thriller gold! A paralysed forensic expert and a rookie cop team up to track down a sadistic serial killer leaving cryptic clues at crime scenes.
A detective investigates crimes where the perpetrators seem to have no clear motive, uncovering dark psychological twists along the way.
The murder of a young boy in a close-knit seaside town sends shockwaves through the community, as two detectives dig into hidden secrets.
A small-town detective investigates a shocking murder while battling personal demons in this gripping, emotional crime drama.
Three true crime-obsessed neighbours in a fancy New York apartment building start a podcast to investigate a murder in their building, only to find themselves tangled in a real-life mystery.
