Must-Haves Accessories For This Season

From signature totes to sculpted timepieces and mood-lifting heels—this season’s lineup is all about statement meets utility. Let your accessories do the talking.

Ananya Kaushik
Jun 18, 2025, 12:21 PM

Pivot Classic Tote

Built for the Hustle. Designed for life on the go, this water-repellent tote carries it all with ease.

Theater Women Kelly Block Heel Sandals

Turn every sidewalk into a runway with these fiery red block heels. Crafted in glossy vegan patent leather, this adds vintage drama and a touch of rebellion.

Juicy Couture Lucina Women's Tote Bag

Signature Juicy Meets Street Chic A fashion-girl essential that’s as organized as it is glam. Find on Bagline.

Titan Women’s Watch

Timekeepers Turned Trendsetters This Titan stunner blends high-design craftsmanship with versatile polish.

Aeropostale Namida Women’s Tote Bag

With its standout scarf detail and detachable pouch, Namida is not your average carry-all. Magnetic closure, roomy inside, and street-ready vibes—this tote slips seamlessly from errands to after-hours.

Puma Men Lace Up Sneakers

From workouts to weekends, the mesh upper and cushioned sole bring swagger to comfort. A neutral profile makes it easy to pair, but the iconic logo does all the flexing for you.

Arvino Turquoise Mineral Necklace

A chunky turquoise centerpiece wrapped in recycled bronze—this necklace is raw, radiant, and responsible.

Jaipur Watch Company Royal Bagh Watch

This isn’t just a watch—it’s a story on your wrist. Intricate engravings, a prowling baagh, and gold-toned grandeur bring centuries of royal legacy into the now. Artful, powerful, unforgettable.

ILILO - Threesome Bag

One Bag, Three Personalities Your mood might change, but this multitasking marvel adapts. Tote it. Strap it. Sling it.

Crocs Bayaband Unisex Slides

Slide into the summer season with the ultimate chill essential. The Bayaband Slides fuse the laid-back DNA of Crocs with sporty stripes and clean-cut comfort.

Opium Eyewear – Victoria Men’s Pilot Sunglasses

Shield your gaze with confidence. These pilot frames channel cool authority with UV protection to match.