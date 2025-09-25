Nail Extensions: Your Ultimate Guide To Types & Trends
Explore the hottest nail extension shapes, finishes, and art styles trending this year. From bold metallics to playful textures and soft pastels, shape your look to fit every mood.
Nail extensions create instant length and strength, making them perfect for dramatically creative art or subtle, refined looks. Think of them as a glow-up for your hands!
Explore acrylic, gel, and dip powder extensions — each offering a different look, feel, and level of durability. Find the perfect type to suit your style, whether you crave bold art, a glossy natural finish, or an easy everyday manicure.
Acrylics offer maximum durability, allowing for cool shapes like almond or stiletto and statement art such as bold color blocks, blush fades, and graphic patterns. They’re loved for their versatility and lasting appeal.
Dip powder nails combine color and strength with a smooth, even finish. Current faves include pastel ombrés, soft blush gradients, and minimalist French looks that are perfect for spring and summer.
Gel extensions bring high-gloss shine and chip resistance to your manicure. Embrace glazed doughnut nails, chrome tips, or fresh milky designs for effortless style that lasts.
This season is all about mixing textures, from pearls and metallics to whimsical 3D details. Experiment with aura effects, transparent layers, and playful colour contrasts to let your personality shine.
Reinvent your French tips with deep curves, unexpected colors, or layered textures for an on-trend twist. Combine classics with chrome, pastel, or vanilla edges for a unique finish.
Keep nail extensions healthy by moisturising cuticles, using gentle removers, and scheduling regular touch-ups. Protective steps help maintain shape and shine throughout the season.
Watch for new looks in magnetic finishes, iridescent chromes, and fresh color pairings like blue-lilac or pink-bronze. Refresh your inspo by exploring creative art in salons or trend roundups online.