Nail Shapes That Slay Every Hand Type!

From subtle to statement, the right nail shape instantly elevates your hands.

Reva Godbole
Jan 27, 2026, 11:07 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @cocamichelle )

Square Nails: Bold & Structured Vibe

This nail shape delivers clean lines and confidence, making it a go-to nail extension shape for most people.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @britneytokyo )

Oval Nails: Soft Feminine Elongation

Nothing channels feminine energy quite like oval shaped nails, they're polished and gorgeous in every sense.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliciatnails )

Almond Nails: Sleek Celeb Glamour

Try the almond shaped nails for instant chic, a forever favourite choice for celebrity manicures.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @nailsbyzola )

Squoval Nails: Perfect Everyday Hybrid

Prefer shorter length? This nail shape is practical and perfect for everyday wear.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aliciatnails )

Coffin Nails: Dramatic Edge

A perfect balance between elegance and edge, coffin nails bring in the glam with sophistication.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @eriishizu )

Stiletto Nails: Fierce Pointy Drama

Sharp, bold, and unapologetic with perfectly pointed tips. If drama is your vibe, this is for you

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @eriishizu )

Round Nails: Natural And Low-Maintenance

Because being stylish can be easy too, round nails keep things clean & classic.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @betina_goldstein )

Edge Nails: Subtle Tapered Chic

A futuristic nail extension shape that's architectural yet wearable.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @cocamichelle )

Match Your Shape To Hand Perfection

Understanding nail shapes and proportions help you choose styles that flatter your hand perfectly!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @nailsbyzola )

Level Up: 2026's Hottest Mani Trends

What’s popping this year? Elevated minimalism with clean shapes and luxe finishes. We're seeking intentional design over excess.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @nailsbyzola )