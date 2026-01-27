Nail Shapes That Slay Every Hand Type!
From subtle to statement, the right nail shape instantly elevates your hands.
This nail shape delivers clean lines and confidence, making it a go-to nail extension shape for most people.
Nothing channels feminine energy quite like oval shaped nails, they're polished and gorgeous in every sense.
Try the almond shaped nails for instant chic, a forever favourite choice for celebrity manicures.
Prefer shorter length? This nail shape is practical and perfect for everyday wear.
A perfect balance between elegance and edge, coffin nails bring in the glam with sophistication.
Sharp, bold, and unapologetic with perfectly pointed tips. If drama is your vibe, this is for you
Because being stylish can be easy too, round nails keep things clean & classic.
A futuristic nail extension shape that's architectural yet wearable.
Understanding nail shapes and proportions help you choose styles that flatter your hand perfectly!
What’s popping this year? Elevated minimalism with clean shapes and luxe finishes. We're seeking intentional design over excess.