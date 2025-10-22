Nail The Korean Cosy Aesthetic This Winter With These Outfit Ideas

Winter’s calling, and it’s time to layer up in style. Get inspired with these cosy-yet-chic outfit ideas for the season ahead.

Ridhi Goel
Oct 22, 2025, 06:20 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @khushikapoor )

Loose Pants

Loose pants are a staple wardrobe win, especially when styled with cosy knits and layered under a sleek long coat.

Photo Credit : ( Instagarm: @ananyapanday )

Soft Knitwear

If sweatpants define winter comfort, soft knitwear gives it soul. Oversized sweaters and turtlenecks aren’t just for warmth; they make a statement.

Photo Credit : ( Instagarm: @kendalljenner )

Puffer Jacket

A red puffer that feels both simple and striking. The gold buttons and knit cuffs add quiet detail, balancing warmth with effortless polish.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @haileybieber )

Winter Boots

Icy streets call for sturdy style. Pick boots that keep you warm without losing edge — ankle pairs or UGGs, as long as they’re chic and practical.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @sydney_sweeney )

Cute Beanie

No winter fit feels finished without a beanie. It keeps you warm while adding an easy, playful touch to your look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @gigihadid )

Fur Jacket

A plush fur jacket that exudes winter luxury. Warm, and timeless. The kind of piece that makes braving the cold feel effortlessly elegant.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @kyliejenner )

Pleated Skirts and Knee-High Boots

A timeless winter pairing that never fails. Playful yet polished, it’s the perfect mix of cosy charm and effortless flair.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @khushikapoor )