Natasha Poonawalla: How She Gets Fashion On Point
From couture runways to gala red carpets, the entrepenuer never misses a fashion beat. Here are the looks we’re obsessed with.
Exaggerated, over-the-top, and absolutely iconic.
Voluminous, ballooned silhouette brings playful edge to high fashion.
Natasha turns liquid gold into couture with this gilded goddess moment.
This structured silhouette? Pure power dressing with a futuristic twist.
Clean, crisp, and commanding. In black and white, Natasha brings boardroom glam to couture heights.
Definitely a starry dream with pure goddess energy.
Drenched in sparkle, but styled with restraint—this look is a proof that elegance and extravagance can coexist.
Proof that a single colour can serve major impact when styled right.
Her signature blend of Indian heritage and high fashion always wins.