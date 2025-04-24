Natasha Poonawalla: How She Gets Fashion On Point

From couture runways to gala red carpets, the entrepenuer never misses a fashion beat. Here are the looks we’re obsessed with.

Isha Kothari
Apr 24, 2025, 02:34 PM

Gala Glow-Up

Exaggerated, over-the-top, and absolutely iconic.

The Statement

Voluminous, ballooned silhouette brings playful edge to high fashion.

Golden Hour Glam

Natasha turns liquid gold into couture with this gilded goddess moment.

Couture With An Edge

This structured silhouette? Pure power dressing with a futuristic twist.

Simple, But Never Basic

Clean, crisp, and commanding. In black and white, Natasha brings boardroom glam to couture heights.

Asymmetry In Motion

Definitely a starry dream with pure goddess energy.

Gilded And Graceful

Drenched in sparkle, but styled with restraint—this look is a proof that elegance and extravagance can coexist.

Monochrome Magic

Proof that a single colour can serve major impact when styled right.

Modern Maharani Vibes

Her signature blend of Indian heritage and high fashion always wins.