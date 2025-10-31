The Super 10: Natural Foods That Balance Your Hormones

Hormones influence everything — from mood and metabolism to skin and sleep. The good news? What’s on your plate can help.

Team ELLE
Oct 31, 2025, 02:10 PM
Flaxseeds – Balance Estrogen Naturally

Rich in lignans (plant-based compounds), flaxseeds help regulate estrogen levels and support overall hormonal harmony.

Pumpkin Seeds – Support Progesterone

Cinnamon (Dalchini) – PCOS & Blood Sugar Support

This popular Indian spice superstar helps improve insulin sensitivity and supports hormonal balance for those with PCOS.

Dark Chocolate (70%+) – Mood & Cortisol Control

A little indulgence that lowers stress hormones and lifts your mood — guilt-free bliss!

Methi Seeds (Fenugreek) – Cycle Regulator

Fenugreek helps regulate menstrual cycles and eases common PMS symptoms naturally.

Amla – Vitamin C Powerhouse

Loaded with antioxidants, amla supports adrenal health and keeps hormone production steady.

Sesame Seeds – PMS & Menopause Ally

Packed with phytoestrogens and calcium, sesame seeds help ease PMS and menopausal discomfort.

Drumsticks (Moringa) – Total Hormone Support

Moringa is a nutrient-dense miracle for thyroid, adrenal, and reproductive balance.

Turmeric + Ragi – The Dynamic Duo

This anti-inflammatory combo supports gut health — the foundation for smooth hormonal function.

Eat Smart, Stay Balanced

Your hormones reflect your habits — nourish them right, and the balance follows.

