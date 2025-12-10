Sizzling Netflix Series With Sex Scenes You Can't Skip

When the plot is good but the chemistry is even better, your next unapologetically spicy watch starts here.

Team ELLE
Dec 10, 2025, 04:08 PM
Sex Education

A charming mix of awkward teens, heartfelt conversations and genuinely good sex-ed disguised as comedy. It’s witty, warm and surprisingly wise!

Supersex

A bold retelling of Rocco Siffredi’s life that goes beyond the provocative. It’s raw and unexpectedly tender, offering a look at desire and the messy grey zones in between.

Sex/Life

A suburban love triangle turned chaos, this one dives into desire, temptation and the “what if” fantasies people don’t admit out loud.

Bridgerton (Season 3+)

Romance and irresistible tension, this season turns up the heat with slow-burn chemistry and the kind of witty flirtation that keeps you hooked.

Elite

This Spanish teen-thriller blends mystery and bold bedroom drama into a binge-worthy ride where secrets are currency and nothing is ever as innocent as it seems.

Dark Desire

A steamy Mexican thriller that spirals from a one-night temptation into a maze of obsession, lies and dangerous desire.

The Girlfriend

A sleek, slow-burn erotic thriller that starts with a seemingly perfect romance and quickly slips into darker, more manipulative territory.

