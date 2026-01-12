From Page To Screen: Netflix Shows You’ll Love

Beloved books reimagined as binge-worthy series, where stories find a whole new life on screen.

Team ELLE
Jan 12, 2026, 01:29 PM
Bridgerton

A glossy escape into Regency-era London where romance, reputation and rebellion collide. It wraps classic period drama in modern energy.

The Witcher

A dark, morally complex fantasy where monsters are often easier to understand than humans. With layered storytelling and rich lore, it turns destiny into something far messier.

You

A psychological thriller that flips romance on its head. Told through unsettling inner monologues, You explores obsession and control.

Shadow And Bone

A richly imagined fantasy where power, politics, and destiny collide. Set in a divided world, the series blends magic with moral tension.

His And Hers

A slow-burn psychological drama where two perspectives tell very different truths. As secrets surface, the line between intimacy and manipulation quietly begins to blur.

The Queen’s Gambit

A sharp, quietly gripping coming-of-age story set on the chessboard. The series follows brilliance and solitude, turning strategy into drama and silence into tension.

Ginny & Georgia

A layered mother–daughter drama that looks glossy on the surface but cuts deeper underneath.

