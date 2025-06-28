New Jewellery Drops That You Should Add To Cart

Fashion girls, your jewellery collection isn’t complete yet—click to discover the must-have pieces you’re missing

Bhuvee Jivangikar
Jun 28, 2025, 09:00 AM

Tiramisu

Tiramisu's Jayantea Ring is a pearlescent glow wrapped in a fine gold-plated brass frame, shining through the day until the night

Jewels By Nimisha

Jewels By Nimisha proves its philosophy 'less is more' in all its designs, especially these adorable sweetheart studs

Valentino

A classic old-money pair of earrings is always welcome, isn't it? And Valentino's resin baroque pearl with a gold finish is the one to go for

Versace

Elevate a simple monochrome look with Versace's Medusa Chain Bracelet

Oropel

A diamond coupled with an emerald, Oropel's Nile Ring is the epitome of sophistication

Tribe Amrapali

Tribe Amrapali offers alluring jewellery designs that fuse traditional with contemporary

Kumari Jewels

Take your simple golden chain up a notch by layering some of the cutest charms from Kumari Jewels

Eurumme

Just like Eurumme's Sunflower Nail Ring, the brand has an abundance of eccentric and playful jewellery options

Nishani Studio

Nishani's Mizuki Pearl Necklace makes for a great layering piece

Tyaani

How about pre-planning your outfits for the festive season? Tyaani has got meticulously crafted sets to offer

Origem

When in doubt, pick diamond jewellery - a choice you can never go wrong with

Rasa

If you're the bridesmaid at your best friend's wedding or just like to keep it simple for festivals, Rasa is for you

House Of Uro

House Of Uro's chunky Wave Bangle is a wardrobe staple. It's minimal, doesn't tarnish, and hypoallergenic

Anayah

Start building a maang tikka collection because not only does it elevate a simple traditional outfit, but can also be styled as a bun, lehenga, or a lace accessory

Gargi By P.N. Gadgil & Sons

Besides jhumkas, an oxidised nose pin will be the next accessory your ethnic ensemble won't feel complete without