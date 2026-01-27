New On OTT This Week!
Fresh releases, buzzy premieres, and binge-worthy stories lighting up your watchlist right now.
A tense political thriller that leans into power and quiet menace. With a controlled pace and layered performances, it’s the kind of watch that rewards attention.
A slow-burn psychological drama that blurs reality and illusion. Layered and introspective, it explores ambition, identity, and the cost of belief.
Season 4 dives deeper into love, loyalty, and reputation, wrapped in the show’s signature opulence and wit.
Dark, slow-burning, and rooted in realism, Daldal explores power, survival, and choices that refuse to stay buried.
A raw, emotionally charged love story where passion collides with obsession. Intimate and intense, the series explores how far desire can push the human heart.
A gripping prison drama that examines power, survival, and moral conflict behind bars.
A moody thriller that thrives on atmosphere and tension. Set in a world of shadows and silence, it explores fear and the unsettling pull of the unknown.