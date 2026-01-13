What’s New This Week On OTT?
Fresh drops, buzzy premieres, and weekend-worthy binges, here’s what’s landing on your screens right now.
A gritty war drama inspired by real events, 120 Bahadur honours courage, sacrifice, and resilience on the battlefield.
A taut thriller that unravels secrets buried deep within ambition and power. With sharp writing and simmering tension, it keeps its focus on the human cost of hidden truths.
A gritty crime thriller that dives into the shadowy world of smuggling, where loyalty is fragile and every deal comes at a price.
The madness returns with familiar faces and humour. Chaotic, and fully aware of what it is, Mastiii 4 is designed for easy laughs and zero seriousness.
A slow-burn thriller that tightens with every episode. Dark and uneasy, it draws you into a mystery where nothing and no one is quite what it seems.
Set around a suspicious circle of secrets, the series leans into clever twists, sharp observations, and Christie’s signature talent for misdirection.
A quirky, offbeat comedy that thrives on sharp dialogue and situational humour.