What’s New This Week On OTT?

Fresh drops, buzzy premieres, and weekend-worthy binges, here’s what’s landing on your screens right now.

Team ELLE
Jan 13, 2026, 04:25 PM
120 Bahadur (Prime Video)

A gritty war drama inspired by real events, 120 Bahadur honours courage, sacrifice, and resilience on the battlefield.

Kalamkaval (SonyLIV)

A taut thriller that unravels secrets buried deep within ambition and power. With sharp writing and simmering tension, it keeps its focus on the human cost of hidden truths.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix)

A gritty crime thriller that dives into the shadowy world of smuggling, where loyalty is fragile and every deal comes at a price.

Mastiii 4 (ZEE5)

The madness returns with familiar faces and humour. Chaotic, and fully aware of what it is, Mastiii 4 is designed for easy laughs and zero seriousness.

The Rip (Netflix)

A slow-burn thriller that tightens with every episode. Dark and uneasy, it draws you into a mystery where nothing and no one is quite what it seems.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Netflix)

Set around a suspicious circle of secrets, the series leans into clever twists, sharp observations, and Christie’s signature talent for misdirection.

Bha Bha Ba (ZEE5)

A quirky, offbeat comedy that thrives on sharp dialogue and situational humour.

