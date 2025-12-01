Nighttime Detox: Alaya F’s Debloat Drink Guide
Inspired by Alaya F, this gentle detox drink helps calm bloating, supports gut health, and feels like a mini reset before bed.
Inspired by Alaya F, this gentle detox drink helps calm bloating, supports gut health, and feels like a mini reset before bed.
Alaya’s routine includes a soothing blend of warm water and seeds—an easy detox drink for digestion, and overall balance.
Night time is ideal for the body’s natural repair cycle. A warm detox drink enhances digestion, supports your gut, and helps you wake up feeling lighter.
Can you drink detox water every day? In moderation, yes. Gentle detox drinks at home made with seeds and herbs are safe for regular use.
Experts note that seed-based detox drinks may soothe inflammation, support metabolism, and work as simple liver detox drinks when paired with a balanced diet.
Carom Seeds helps relieve gas and discomfort. It’s a favourite addition to many Indian detox drinks at home for quick debloating.
Cumin Seeds boosts digestion and reduces water retention, making it a popular choice in detox drink for weight loss recipes.
Fennel Seeds cools the gut and eases bloating. Its natural sweetness makes nighttime detox drinks more soothing.
Ginger helps digestion, mint cools the system, and basil seeds keep you full, perfect for enhancing your everyday detox drink.
Boil all three seeds; add ginger and mint; finish with soaked basil seeds. A warming blend influenced by Alaya F’s nightly ritual.
Use this drink as a supportive step, not a replacement for meals. Pair your detox drink with good sleep, hydration, and nourishing foods.