Nine Hair Colour Trends That Will Dominate 2026

From moody, high gloss shades to natural, sun kissed blends, discover vibrant colours set to redefine luxury and health for your hair

Mingma Tamang
Feb 14, 2026, 10:26 AM

Healthy Hair: The Ultimate Luxury Trend Of 2026

Forget harsh chemicals; this year is focused on vibrant tones that look incredibly natural and well-nourished in any lighting scenario.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@natasha.thasan) )

Glossy Inky Black: Back To Classic Drama

Deep, moody, and undeniably luxurious tones are making a comeback. This is one of the top new hair colour trends for those craving drama

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@bretmanrock) )

Low Maintenance Luxury: Why Bronde Dominates 2026

The top trending hair colour for women wanting high style with low upkeep. This look provides stunning dimension without requiring constant salon visits for root touch-ups.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@lalalalisa_m) )

Cherry Mocha: The Ultimate Sun-kissed Blend

This versatile shade offers incredible depth. It appears as a rich brunette indoors, then reveals vibrant, cherry-red undertones when stepping into the bright sunlight.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@hoooooyeony) )

Red Velvet: Soft Brunette With A Rouge Twist

Playful yet sophisticated option among the trending hair colours this year, blending a soft, natural brunette base with warm red velvet shade

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@jadeybird) )

Burnt Copper: The Ultimate Defined Warmth for 2026

This rich burnt shade adds intense warmth and dimension to your look. It blends earthy tones with copper highlights for a bold, stylish statement.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@marysbeautifulindustry) )

Wine Brunette: Dimensional Richness

This deep wine brunette hair is everything! It allows you to experiment with warmth and depth, adding a stunning glow that brings life to your hairstyle.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@dualipa) )

Tuscan Leather: Radiant Golden Brunette

A top contender among new hair color trends for 2026. This shade blends rich brown with honey highlights, mimicking natural sun-kissed hair for a luxurious, glowing effect.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@mariahcarey) )

Champagne Brunette & Ice Beige Blonde: Toned Blondes

These muted shades of blonde hair color emphasises on elegance over brightness. Move away from harsh platinum toward a refined, blended aesthetic that feels both luxurious and natural

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@rosiehw) Instagram/(@ladygaga) )