Nine Hair Colour Trends That Will Dominate 2026
From moody, high gloss shades to natural, sun kissed blends, discover vibrant colours set to redefine luxury and health for your hair
Forget harsh chemicals; this year is focused on vibrant tones that look incredibly natural and well-nourished in any lighting scenario.
Deep, moody, and undeniably luxurious tones are making a comeback. This is one of the top new hair colour trends for those craving drama
The top trending hair colour for women wanting high style with low upkeep. This look provides stunning dimension without requiring constant salon visits for root touch-ups.
This versatile shade offers incredible depth. It appears as a rich brunette indoors, then reveals vibrant, cherry-red undertones when stepping into the bright sunlight.
Playful yet sophisticated option among the trending hair colours this year, blending a soft, natural brunette base with warm red velvet shade
This rich burnt shade adds intense warmth and dimension to your look. It blends earthy tones with copper highlights for a bold, stylish statement.
This deep wine brunette hair is everything! It allows you to experiment with warmth and depth, adding a stunning glow that brings life to your hairstyle.
A top contender among new hair color trends for 2026. This shade blends rich brown with honey highlights, mimicking natural sun-kissed hair for a luxurious, glowing effect.
These muted shades of blonde hair color emphasises on elegance over brightness. Move away from harsh platinum toward a refined, blended aesthetic that feels both luxurious and natural