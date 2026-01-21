Behind the Seams: Nita Ambani’s Most Talked-About Outfits of 2025
Every appearance in 2025 reinforced Nita Ambani’s status as a fashion force where couture, culture, and influence met.
She embraced traditional elegance in a vibrant Torani sari, rich with colour, pattern, and artisanal detail.
Red carpet royalty in gold, elevated by a dramatic seven-to-eight-layered pearl necklace.
Among the colour palettes she loved most was her go-to pink sari, a shade she’s long been associated with.
For her daughter’s wedding, she chose a gold and purple sari, richly embroidered and undeniably iconic.
Proof that statement pieces reign supreme: a gold sari elevated by an oversized emerald necklace and matching earrings.
Off syllabus and on point, her silver sleeveless blouse with a Manish Malhotra sari proved a winning risk.
From heritage saris to statement jewels, her 2025 wardrobe proved that true style is timeless, personal, and endlessly inspiring.