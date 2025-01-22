Noctourism Is Set To Be A Hot Trend In 2025

Centering around nighttime travel experiences, this is all about exploring beautiful places after dark.

Stargazing, Ladakh

Who needs to breathe when the view is so breathtaking? Gaze your night away in these starry camps at Ladakh

Night Safari, Singapore

Get your belts on for an adventurous experience in this tram ride around wildlife in the dark.

Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, Hong Kong

Imagine huge dragons and people dancing around the fire, a night to capture and shimmy away!

Bubble House, Iceland

Not going to lie, I can make an entire series on things to do at night in Iceland, but the lazy girl in me adores this.

Penguin Parade, Australia

This basically screams, 'the penguins decide to go for a little walk' and it's so adorable we have to follow them.

Chongqing, China

A five-dimensional dystopian world that lights up at night, if this is not on your noctourism list, I'm not sure what is.

Northern Lights, Norway

Experience the Aurora Borealis from the comforting landscapes of Norway.

Bioluminescence, Maldives

A glow in the night ocean has to be the surreal moment to make you feel alive within.