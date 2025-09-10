Not All Caffeine Hits The Same: Virat Kohli's Nutritionist Ryan Fernando Reveals

Not all caffeine is created equal, Kohli’s nutritionist breaks down the smarter, sharper way to sip your daily boost.

Diya Jain
Sep 10, 2025, 05:04 PM
What Is Caffeine?

Wondering what caffeine really is? Think of it as nature’s stimulant, keeping you awake, alert, and sometimes a little wired.

It’s Not Just About How Much You Drink

Turns out, it’s not only about how much caffeine you sip, but it depends on timing, source and how your body processes it.

Herbal / Rooibos Tea: Caffeine-Free Chill

Rooibos tea is your caffeine-free wind down, it is packed with antioxidants minus the jitters.

White Tea: Gentle Start, Big Benefits

White tea benefits? Subtle caffeine, smoother focus, and antioxidants that keep your mornings calm yet alert.

Green Tea & Matcha: Metabolism + Focus Combo

Matcha green tea blends caffeine with L-theanine for a slow, steady lift that powers focus and metabolism.

Oolong & Black Tea: The Balanced Boost

Oolong and black tea strike a sweet spot, enough caffeine to energise, but not enough to send you into overdrive.

Yerba Mate: Energy, The Natural Way

South America’s answer to energy: Yerba mate. Naturally delivers plant-powered energy and is packed with vitamins.

Coffee & Espresso: The OG Energy Hit

The OG caffeine hit, espresso for a quick blast, or a slow latte to ease into your day. Think, instant focus, sharper mornings, and the ritual you can’t live without.

Guarana: Caffeine x2

Guarana doubles up on caffeine, often found in energy drinks. A powerful hit, but handle with care.

