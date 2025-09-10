Not All Caffeine Hits The Same: Virat Kohli's Nutritionist Ryan Fernando Reveals
Not all caffeine is created equal, Kohli’s nutritionist breaks down the smarter, sharper way to sip your daily boost.
Wondering what caffeine really is? Think of it as nature’s stimulant, keeping you awake, alert, and sometimes a little wired.
Turns out, it’s not only about how much caffeine you sip, but it depends on timing, source and how your body processes it.
Rooibos tea is your caffeine-free wind down, it is packed with antioxidants minus the jitters.
White tea benefits? Subtle caffeine, smoother focus, and antioxidants that keep your mornings calm yet alert.
Matcha green tea blends caffeine with L-theanine for a slow, steady lift that powers focus and metabolism.
Oolong and black tea strike a sweet spot, enough caffeine to energise, but not enough to send you into overdrive.
South America’s answer to energy: Yerba mate. Naturally delivers plant-powered energy and is packed with vitamins.
The OG caffeine hit, espresso for a quick blast, or a slow latte to ease into your day. Think, instant focus, sharper mornings, and the ritual you can’t live without.
Guarana doubles up on caffeine, often found in energy drinks. A powerful hit, but handle with care.