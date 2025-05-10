Off The Top: The Hat Trend Everyone’s Falling For

Hats are stealing the spotlight—bucketed, brimmed, or bold. From luxury labels to homegrown heroes, everyone’s putting their own spin on the season’s top trend

Prada Repositions The Trend

Prada flips the script and adds tinted panel creating a space-age twist

Louis Vuitton's Affair With Black Continues In Hats

Louis Vuitton puts the headpiece on centre stage by channeling punk rebellion and maximalist style

Wear Your Greens, The Gucci Way

Gucci brings in frills and colours in their hottest accessory, the bucket hat

Luis de Javier Relies On Headgear To Make A Statement

Luis de Javier made its Paris Fashion Week debut by relying on avant-garde accessories, and sculptural hats

IMWIP Gives It A Colourful Twist

For 'I'm Work In Progress', the bucket hat has a hue for every mood

Dior's Beaded Twist To Crochet Hats

Cottage-core meets conceptual runway at Dior Menswear Spring Summer'25 Show

One True Pairing's Unbreakable Bond With Hats

One True Pairing wears its heart on its head—crafting hats that blur the line between statement and staple

Libertine's Vacation State of Mind

Libertine's Spring Summer'25 collection spins vacation on our minds to vacation at the top of our heads (quite literally)!

Marni Makes Hats A Showstopper

Marni's Spring Summer 2025 collection blurs the line between art and fashion with larger than life hats.

Hombre in Hats For Balmain

Balmain has cracked the code for colour enthusiasts!