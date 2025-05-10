Off The Top: The Hat Trend Everyone’s Falling For
Hats are stealing the spotlight—bucketed, brimmed, or bold. From luxury labels to homegrown heroes, everyone’s putting their own spin on the season’s top trend
Hats are stealing the spotlight—bucketed, brimmed, or bold. From luxury labels to homegrown heroes, everyone’s putting their own spin on the season’s top trend
Prada flips the script and adds tinted panel creating a space-age twist
Louis Vuitton puts the headpiece on centre stage by channeling punk rebellion and maximalist style
Gucci brings in frills and colours in their hottest accessory, the bucket hat
Luis de Javier made its Paris Fashion Week debut by relying on avant-garde accessories, and sculptural hats
For 'I'm Work In Progress', the bucket hat has a hue for every mood
Cottage-core meets conceptual runway at Dior Menswear Spring Summer'25 Show
One True Pairing wears its heart on its head—crafting hats that blur the line between statement and staple
Libertine's Spring Summer'25 collection spins vacation on our minds to vacation at the top of our heads (quite literally)!
Marni's Spring Summer 2025 collection blurs the line between art and fashion with larger than life hats.
Balmain has cracked the code for colour enthusiasts!