Offbeat Luxury Experiences That Aren’t Bags

Think golden sips, wild mushrooms, and sleeper trains you’ll dream about forever. Welcome to the kind of luxury that’s offbeat, outrageous, and oh-so-fabulous.

Diya Jain
Aug 04, 2025, 12:20 PM

Gucchi Mushroom

These Himalayan gems grow on their own, no farming, just nature’s secret drop after forest fires. Earthy and nutty, the Gucchi Mushrooms are totally couture (in the food world).

Café Dior by Mauro Colagreco, Bangkok

Where haute couture meets haute dessert. Step into a Dior daydream where couture codes are reimagined in a café. The pastries? Just as pretty as the handbags.

Seven Stars In Kyushu

Luxury sleeper train in Japan that represents the island's seven prefectures, seven tourist attractions, and seven passenger cars. This isn’t just a ride, it’s a moving postcard of Japan’s best-kept secrets.

Bvlgari Resorts, Bali

That dream tropical vacay? Add a cliffside villa, infinity pool, and Bvlgari-level glam.

15-Step Korean Hair Spa at Eco Jardin

Seoul’s most elite hair ritual blends plant power, stem cell extract, minoxidil, and high-tech tools for 15 steps of pure, glossy bliss. Your scalp's never had it this good.

World's Most Expensive Safari

24 days, 7 countries, 1 private jet. From the Serengeti to Seychelles, this safari is more champagne flutes than canteens. Peak wild, peak glam.

Catch The F1 Action At Monaco Grand Prix

It’s not just a race, it’s the event! Think super yachts, paddock glamour, and the sound of F1 engines echoing through the Riviera. For motorsport lovers, this is the bucket-list territory.