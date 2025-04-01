Old School Summer Movies to Watch
We might not have summer vacations like we used to, but we've curated a list of movies that will help you re-live your holiday memories
Welcome to the family—where normal is overrated
A bullied teen gets some epic life and karate lessons from a wise mentor, proving that sometimes the best moves are the ones you don’t see coming
Two sisters separated at birth reunite at summer camp and plot to reunite their long-lost parents—double the trouble, double the fun!
A fashionable Beverly Hills teen navigates high school drama, friendship, and romance while trying to play matchmaker for everyone—but herself
A quirky couple teams up with a mischievous ghost to haunt the new inhabitants of their home—things get weird, fast
A shy teenager discovers she's actually royalty and must navigate the wild world of crowns, etiquette, and finding her true self
A small beach town’s summer fun turns into a terrifying fight for survival when a massive shark starts stalking the waters
A summer of romance, dance, and unforgettable moves heats up when a young woman falls for her dance instructor at a lakeside resort!
