Old School Summer Movies to Watch

We might not have summer vacations like we used to, but we've curated a list of movies that will help you re-live your holiday memories

Anamm Inamdar
Apr 01, 2025, 02:40 AM

Addams Family

Welcome to the family—where normal is overrated

Karate Kid

A bullied teen gets some epic life and karate lessons from a wise mentor, proving that sometimes the best moves are the ones you don’t see coming

Parent Trap

Two sisters separated at birth reunite at summer camp and plot to reunite their long-lost parents—double the trouble, double the fun!

Clueless

A fashionable Beverly Hills teen navigates high school drama, friendship, and romance while trying to play matchmaker for everyone—but herself

Beetlejuice

A quirky couple teams up with a mischievous ghost to haunt the new inhabitants of their home—things get weird, fast

The Princess Diaries

A shy teenager discovers she's actually royalty and must navigate the wild world of crowns, etiquette, and finding her true self

Jaws

A small beach town’s summer fun turns into a terrifying fight for survival when a massive shark starts stalking the waters

Dirty Dancing

A summer of romance, dance, and unforgettable moves heats up when a young woman falls for her dance instructor at a lakeside resort!