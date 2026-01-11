The Omega-3 Gap: How Deficiency Affects Your Health
Chapped lips, compromised skin barrier, hair shedding? Your glow issues may begin with an essential fatty acid gap.
Healthy fats are routinely sidelined, because convenience diets rarely prioritise cellular nourishment.
We’re not leaving 2025 with dull skin, chronic inflammation, and nutrient gaps masquerading as “bad skin days.”
A shortfall of essential fatty acids that support skin integrity, inflammation control, and optimal cellular function.
Persistent dryness, increased hair fall, uneven texture, brain fog, and joint stiffness are subtle warning signs.
Deficiency weakens cell membranes, disrupts barrier repair, and elevates systemic inflammation.
Adequate omega-3 supports supple skin, hormonal equilibrium, cardiovascular health, and long-term resilience.
Female physiology amplifies inflammatory stress & omega-3 plays a quiet but critical balancing role.
Flaxseed, chia, walnuts, algae oil, and fortified foods offer plant-based pathways to essential fats.
Skin health is cumulative, address deficiencies early to protect your glow from the inside out.