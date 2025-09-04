Onam Glam: Minimal Makeup With A Retro Twist

Onam beauty decoded: fresh skin, glossy lips! This barely-there glam is straight out of a soft '90s romance.

Tanvee Khanna
Sep 04, 2025, 10:06 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: aditiraohydari )

Kerala Saree, Perfect Makeup

Channel your inner 'sundari' this Onam with a classic Kasavu saree (golden border white saree) paired with dewy skin, retro eyeliner, and glossy lips.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: janhvikapoor )

Minimal Magic For Onam

'Less is more' is your mantra this festive season. Think neutral lips and bronze eyeshadow with a killer eyeliner and mascara.

Photo Credit : ( Imdb )

Soft Saree Glam

Match the neutral shades of your saree with subtle tones and a luminous base. Pro tip: Go for a lighter highlighter shade and beige eyeshadow.

Photo Credit : ( Instagaram: aditiraohydari )

The No-Makeup Glow

Unlock the secret to no-makeup glow with dewy, lightweight coverage for that flawless South Asian look that TikTok is obsessed with.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: janhvikapoor )

Natural Beauty, All Day

Natural beauty all day means a super sheer, breathable skin tint and a water-based lip and cheek tint. Throw in a little gajra in your hair and you're set.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Get That Radiant Skin

Ace that radiant skin look with a slicked-back bun, hydrated skin, and clean makeup with bold eyes.

Photo Credit : ( Instgaram: rashmika_mandanna )

Pout Perfection

Remember Devi from 'Never Have I Ever?' Your favourite desi girl Netflix rep happens to have the perfectly lined and filled-in soft glam pout.

Photo Credit : ( pinterest )

Soft Eyes, Big Impact

Keep the eyeshadow shimmery, but subtle. Stick to peaches, pinks, browns and beiges and adjust according to your undertone.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: rashmika_mandanna )

Keep It Simple, Keep It Stunning

Lastly, don't forget to highlight your sharp desi girl features meticulously. Bring Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Thuli Thuli' music video glam to life!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )