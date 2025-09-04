Onam Glam: Minimal Makeup With A Retro Twist
Onam beauty decoded: fresh skin, glossy lips! This barely-there glam is straight out of a soft '90s romance.
Channel your inner 'sundari' this Onam with a classic Kasavu saree (golden border white saree) paired with dewy skin, retro eyeliner, and glossy lips.
'Less is more' is your mantra this festive season. Think neutral lips and bronze eyeshadow with a killer eyeliner and mascara.
Match the neutral shades of your saree with subtle tones and a luminous base. Pro tip: Go for a lighter highlighter shade and beige eyeshadow.
Unlock the secret to no-makeup glow with dewy, lightweight coverage for that flawless South Asian look that TikTok is obsessed with.
Natural beauty all day means a super sheer, breathable skin tint and a water-based lip and cheek tint. Throw in a little gajra in your hair and you're set.
Ace that radiant skin look with a slicked-back bun, hydrated skin, and clean makeup with bold eyes.
Remember Devi from 'Never Have I Ever?' Your favourite desi girl Netflix rep happens to have the perfectly lined and filled-in soft glam pout.
Keep the eyeshadow shimmery, but subtle. Stick to peaches, pinks, browns and beiges and adjust according to your undertone.
Lastly, don't forget to highlight your sharp desi girl features meticulously. Bring Tamannaah Bhatia’s 'Thuli Thuli' music video glam to life!