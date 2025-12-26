Big Releases. Bigger Emotions. One Unforgettable Month.
A packed slate of sequels, surprises, and stories that promise thrills, laughs, and a few goosebumps; this month is cinema at full volume.
A packed slate of sequels, surprises, and stories that promise thrills, laughs, and a few goosebumps; this month is cinema at full volume.
Pandora returns, but this time it’s darker and more volatile. Fire and Ash pushes the saga into emotionally heavier territory, where new clans, inner conflict, and moral choices test loyalties.
The horror deepens as the past refuses to stay buried. With higher tension, the sequel leans into fear that’s less about jump scares and more about what quietly haunts you.
With faster jokes, louder situations, and a knowingly absurd tone, the sequel promises stress-free laughs made for a packed theatre.
A love story tangled in timing, misunderstandings, and heart. Romantic, messy, and rooted in emotion rather than spectacle.
An underwater adventure where SpongeBob goes missing, sending Bikini Bottom into a full-blown search mission. Expect chaos and just enough heart to make it more than a kids’ watch.
The iconic jungle thriller gets a sharp reboot, promising bigger scares, tighter tension, and a snake that means serious business.
A philosophical drama that blurs the line between reality and illusion, Sarvam Maya explores identity, belief, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive.