Big Releases. Bigger Emotions. One Unforgettable Month.

A packed slate of sequels, surprises, and stories that promise thrills, laughs, and a few goosebumps; this month is cinema at full volume.

Team ELLE
Dec 26, 2025, 04:26 PM
Avatar: Fire and Ash

Pandora returns, but this time it’s darker and more volatile. Fire and Ash pushes the saga into emotionally heavier territory, where new clans, inner conflict, and moral choices test loyalties.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

The horror deepens as the past refuses to stay buried. With higher tension, the sequel leans into fear that’s less about jump scares and more about what quietly haunts you.

Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2

With faster jokes, louder situations, and a knowingly absurd tone, the sequel promises stress-free laughs made for a packed theatre.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

A love story tangled in timing, misunderstandings, and heart. Romantic, messy, and rooted in emotion rather than spectacle.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants

An underwater adventure where SpongeBob goes missing, sending Bikini Bottom into a full-blown search mission. Expect chaos and just enough heart to make it more than a kids’ watch.

Anaconda

The iconic jungle thriller gets a sharp reboot, promising bigger scares, tighter tension, and a snake that means serious business.

Sarvam Maya

A philosophical drama that blurs the line between reality and illusion, Sarvam Maya explores identity, belief, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive.

