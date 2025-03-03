Oscars 2025: Best Dressed Men Of The Night

From Timothée Chalamet in butter yellow to Andrew Garfield in brown, the Academy Awards’ red carpet saw stars moving away from plain black tuxedos.

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 03, 2025, 11:48 AM

Andrew Garfield

Serving espresso brown at the red carpet, we see you.

Jeff Goldblum

Owning the florals with tinted hues, we stan.

Colman Domingo

Seeing red!

Adam Sandler

Who else can pull casuals, if not him?

Jeremy Pope

Going all out on the bows isn’t just for the girlies.

Bowen Yang

Hit or a miss? We love some colours and florals in the game.

Edvin Ryding

A royal classic made cool is the vibe and we are here for it.

Omar Apollo

Bringing accessories to the mix. Love this!

Jeremy Strong

A bow to the olive green tux.

Joe Locke

Serving prince charming.

Timothée Chalamet

Butter yellow is becoming the staple spring/summer colour?