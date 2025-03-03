Oscars 2025: Best Dressed Men Of The Night
From Timothée Chalamet in butter yellow to Andrew Garfield in brown, the Academy Awards’ red carpet saw stars moving away from plain black tuxedos.
From Timothée Chalamet in butter yellow to Andrew Garfield in brown, the Academy Awards’ red carpet saw stars moving away from plain black tuxedos.
Serving espresso brown at the red carpet, we see you.
Owning the florals with tinted hues, we stan.
Seeing red!
Who else can pull casuals, if not him?
Going all out on the bows isn’t just for the girlies.
Hit or a miss? We love some colours and florals in the game.
A royal classic made cool is the vibe and we are here for it.
Bringing accessories to the mix. Love this!
A bow to the olive green tux.
Serving prince charming.
Butter yellow is becoming the staple spring/summer colour?
{{ primary_category.name }}