Don’t Miss These Binge Watches: OTT Releases This Week
Your couch is booked — this week’s OTT drops are wild, weird, and way too fun to skip.
A festive caper with a cheeky twist, this one follows a group of misfits who attempt a Christmas-time robbery that — of course — goes hilariously off track.
The final chapter returns with the gang facing their most personal battle yet. It’s packed with the kind of suspense that’ll have you glued to the screen from the first minute.
A gripping return to folklore and mysticism, this chapter takes you deep into the world of deities, destiny, and the raw power of tradition.
A light-hearted romance that blends sweetness, chaos, and charm, this one follows a sweet-but-messy love story wrapped in family moments and easy laughs.
A gritty revenge drama with a slick pace, the story follows a determined officer who gets entangled in a dangerous web of crime and hidden truths that challenge his loyalty.
A survival thriller set deep in the jungle, where a rescue mission spirals into chaos after the team realises they’re not alone and definitely not prepared.
The mystery digs deeper as old secrets resurface and new dangers close in. Expect sharper twists, darker turns, and a sequel that refuses to play safe.