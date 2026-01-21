OTT Releases This Week: What India Is Streaming Right Now
From buzzy new originals to long-awaited returns, this week’s OTT releases span romance, thrillers, fantasy, and feel-good reality, making your watchlist officially packed.
Is a lyrical late ’90s romance where a young publisher’s quest for a reclusive poet leads to love, forcing him to choose between ambition and the heart.
This one traces ISRO’s inspiring journey from the setback of Chandrayaan-2 to the historic success of Chandrayaan-3, starring Shriya Saran and Nakuul Mehta.
A gripping Telugu crime thriller that follows true-crime podcaster Sandhya (Sobhita Dhulipala) as she hunts for her best friend’s killer while confronting her own inner demons.
Amar, Prem, and Meet land themselves in comic chaos when a one-week “love visa” meant for their fantasies backfires after their wives decide to play by the same rules.
Marks a big fantasy premiere, taking viewers back to Westeros with epic quests, chivalry, and political intrigue set generations before Game of Thrones.
A tense Tamil drama where a routine prisoner transfer turns revelatory, as a police officer uncovers unsettling truths about a murder convict and, the systemic injustice that may have framed him.
Netflix’s new romantic series that explores love, loss and second chances through an emotionally charged, poetic lens.