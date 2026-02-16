7 Must-Watch OTT Releases This Week (Feb 15-21)

From gripping thrillers and political satire to inspiring dramas and dark mysteries, here’s your ultimate binge list for the week of Feb 15–21.

Team ELLE
Feb 16, 2026, 05:42 PM
The Night Agent (Season 3)

As Peter Sutherland dives deeper into a web of national secrets, Season 3 raises the stakes with global threats and shifting alliances.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 9)

Sharp, satirical, and relentlessly researched, John Oliver returns with another season of deep dives into politics, culture, and global headlines.

Jaal Sazi

As loyalties blur and hidden motives surface, Jaal Sazi keeps viewers hooked with unexpected twists and a tense narrative that unravels layer by layer.

Poorna

Based on an inspiring true story, Poorna follows the remarkable journey of a young girl who defies odds to chase an extraordinary dream.

Kennedy

Kennedy is a gritty neo-noir thriller that follows an insomniac ex-cop long presumed dead, operating in the shadows of a corrupt system.

56 Days

This tense psychological thriller unravels a relationship that accelerates during lockdown—only to spiral into something far more sinister

Bhootan Wala Khooh

A real-life inspired thriller where Pammi fights fate to save her husband, rediscovering love through courage, drama, and gripping twists.

