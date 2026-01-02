New Year, New Binge! OTT Releases to Watch This Weekend

Fresh drops, cosy nights, and just enough drama to carry you into the year ahead.

Team ELLE
Jan 02, 2026, 01:25 PM
Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Haq – Netflix

A tense courtroom drama that cuts close to the bone, Haq unpacks power, morality, and the cost of standing your ground.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Land of Sin – Netflix

It’s the kind of thriller that keeps you watching, not for comfort, but for the unsettling questions it leaves behind.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Beauty – ZEE5

A layered take on identity and self-worth, where appearances deceive and emotions run deeper than expected. Subtle, thoughtful, and absorbing.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

De De Pyaar De 2 – Netflix

Familiar chaos, sharper humour, and complicated relationships return—older, wiser, but still messy in love.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

After the Quake – Netflix

A quiet watch that sits with you long after. Set in the aftermath of disaster, it explores grief and the fragile ways people rebuild when life splits into a before and after.

Photo Credit : ( Pinterest )

Physical: Welcome to Mongolia – Netflix

A high-energy reality adventure that swaps comfort for chaos. Expect grit and raw survival as contestants push their limits against Mongolia’s wild terrain.

Follow My Voice – Prime Video

A heartfelt romantic drama where chance meetings, missed connections, and timing shape love in unexpected ways.

Photo Credit : ( IMDb )