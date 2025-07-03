Paint Me Like Your Ex: A Breakup Diary

A story of heartbreak, haircuts, and hotness. Note to self: You weren’t dumped. You were reborn.

Diya Jain
Jul 03, 2025, 12:00 PM

ENTRY 01 — The Breakup

He said, “It’s not you, it’s me.”  It’s definitely him.  One minute he’s my soulmate, the next he’s a lesson with commitment issues and now I am spilaring on my own bathroom floor.

ENTRY 02 — Cry in Bed Couture

It’s giving “I haven’t left my bed in 72 hours” chic.  It's 4:07 AM. Lana’s playing. My dignity is not.  Is this heartbreak or just very curated suffering?

ENTRY 03 — The Haircut

I asked for “just a trim.”  Walked out with a bob and a new identity.  My ex never saw my breakdown coming, but my hairstylist? She felt it

ENTRY 04 — The Delusional Queen

3 selfies. 2 thirst traps. 1 quote: “You’ll regret this.”  He muted me. But his best friend didn’t.  Healing? Not yet. Entertaining? Very.

ENTRY 05 — The Revenge Fit

They said dress for the job you want.  I dressed to haunt his memories.  No closure. Just couture.  My dress is tight. My standards? Tighter.

ENTRY 06 — Closure (a scam)

I typed a novel. Deleted it. Sent: “Hope you’re doing well :)”  What I meant: “I hope your charger stops working in bed.”

ENTRY 07 — Rebirth

Hair: new. Mood: expensive.  I’m softer now. But hotter.  From sad girl to savage with really good skincare.  He lost me. But I? Found SPF, journaling, and inner peace (on sale).