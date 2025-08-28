Paithani To Golden: 8 Saree Looks Celebs Wore This Ganesh Utsav
From rich Paithanis to shimmery gold drapes, celebs turned Ganesh Utsav into a true style moment. Here’s how they made tradition feel festive, modern.
From rich Paithanis to shimmery gold drapes, celebs turned Ganesh Utsav into a true style moment. Here’s how they made tradition feel festive, modern.
Deepika Padukone looked absolutely radiant in a golden Delhi Vintage anarkali, her regal silhouette and luminous glow turning Ganesh Utsav into a runway of tradition and grace.
Sharvari kept things sweet and playful in her pastel saree for Ganesh Utsav — the look was light, candid and full of that easy festive charm you just can’t fake.
Bhumi Pednekar glowed in a traditional yet effortless look — clean, bright and beautifully timeless, the kind you’d want to wear yourself!
Janhvi Kapoor lit up in a rich red Paithani saree with floral woven motifs, proving that heritage drapes can be every bit as glamorous as a red-carpet gown.
Genelia channelled a modern-day Peshwa queen in her red striped saree, complete with nath, gajra and layers of gold — a look so regal yet rooted, it felt like history reborn with a modern sparkle.
Mrunal Thakur bloomed in pastel pink, a soft and graceful ode to festive elegance.
Ananya Panday looked graceful in a white kurta set with golden detailing, keeping her festive style simple yet striking. This is a perfect outfit for a day full of visiting your friends' bappa and having modaks alll the way!
In lime green with hints of pink, Sara Ali Khan’s kurta set was a burst of festive freshness — traditional at heart, yet worn with her signature lively spirit.
Fiery red pre-stitched saree paired with a bold blouse, a masterclass in how festive dressing can stay effortless yet striking.