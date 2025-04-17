Palaces That Were Turned Into Opulent Luxury Hotels
With a glorious dash of history and culture attached to these palaces, every discerning traveller is bound to find inspiration amidst these walls.
Perhaps one of the world’s most established luxury hotels - Villa d’Este in Lake Como has historically been a playground to royals and sultans. It has evolved into an opulent, luxurious getaway, and is a fairytale wedding venue with ample luxury brands having a store in the vicinity.
Built in 1835, Rambagh Palace, Jaipur gracefully retains its elaborate splendour. Adorned with hand-carved marble latticework, sandstone balustrades, and lush Mughal Gardens, it once served as a royal guesthouse and hunting lodge.
The former royal residence commissioned by King Louis XIV, the palace and park were designated a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1979 for its importance as the centre of power, art, and science in France during the 17th and 18th centuries.
The City Palace Museum, Udaipur is housed within the very iconic, 450 year old palace, the former abode of the rulers of Mewar. It features a variety of architectural features including attractive mirror work, paintings and ornamental tiles work.
Çırağan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul offers a unique blend of 19th-century grandeur and modern luxury. Nestled in a storied Ottoman palace and an adjacent contemporary extension, this hotel features 31 suites and 310 rooms.
Located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Umaid Bhawan Palace is one of the world's largest private residences and a part of the palace is now managed by Taj Hotels.
Built-in 1877, the Palácio was enjoyed and loved by the Lisbon Teixeira da Mota family and Lisbon society still speaks fondly of parties hosted there.